🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Set for Fifth Virtual Cup on Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving is set for its fifth KU Virtual Cup presented by Capitol Federal on Friday, as they compete in their ninthh meet of the 2020 season.

The KU Virtual Cup is set to begin at 4 p.m., inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas, as the Jayhawks will compete in the 400 yard medley relay, 500 yard freestyle, 100 yard butterfly, 100 yard backstroke, 100 yard breaststroke, 100 yard freestyle and 200 yard individual medley. The Virtual Cup will be Kansas first in a series of virtual meets streamed on Facebook Live.

Kansas has competed in four Virtual Cups prior to Thursday’s meet, where they have put together several strong performances. Most recently, Kansas competed in its second dual of the 2020-21 season, defeating Omaha, 189-103, in Omaha, Nebraska on November 7.

In addition to their virtual competitions, the Jayhawks are 2-0 in duals this season, also defeating TCU, 187-112 on October 17. Following Friday’s virtual cup, Kansas will be back in action on Thursday, November 19 as they compete in their sixth and final KU Virtual Cup Presented by Capitol Federal. The meet will stream live on Facebook Live.