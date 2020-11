🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Set for Final Virtual Cup

LAWRENCE, Kan. โ€“ Kansas swimming and diving is set for its sixth and final KU Virtual Cup presented by Capitol Federal on Friday, as the team prepares for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

The KU Virtual Cup is set to begin at 4 p.m., inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas.ย The Virtual Cup will be Kansas’ sixth in a series of virtual meets streamed on Facebook Live.

Kansas has competed in five Virtual Cups prior to Thursdayโ€™s meet, where they have put together several strong performances. Most recently, Kansas competed in its second dual of the 2020-21 season, defeating Omaha, 189-103, in Omaha, Nebraska on November 7.

In addition to their virtual competitions, the Jayhawks are 2-0 in duals this season, also defeating TCU, 187-112 on October 17. Following Fridayโ€™s virtual cup, Kansas will be back in action on December 16-18 as they compete in the KU Virtual Invite inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas.