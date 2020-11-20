🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Set for Final Virtual Cup

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving is set for its sixth and final KU Virtual Cup presented by Capitol Federal on Friday, as the team prepares for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

The KU Virtual Cup is set to begin at 4 p.m., inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas. The Virtual Cup will be Kansas’ sixth in a series of virtual meets streamed on Facebook Live.

Kansas has competed in five Virtual Cups prior to Thursday’s meet, where they have put together several strong performances. Most recently, Kansas competed in its second dual of the 2020-21 season, defeating Omaha, 189-103, in Omaha, Nebraska on November 7.

In addition to their virtual competitions, the Jayhawks are 2-0 in duals this season, also defeating TCU, 187-112 on October 17. Following Friday’s virtual cup, Kansas will be back in action on December 16-18 as they compete in the KU Virtual Invite inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas.