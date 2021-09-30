👟 Jayhawks Set for Gans Creek Classic in Columbia

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas cross country will travel to Columbia, Missouri to compete at the Gans Creek Classic on Friday, October 1, marking the Jayhawks’ first competition away from home so far this season. The men’s race will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the women’s race at 9:45 a.m.

The Gans Creek Classic will be the second competition of the season for the Jayhawks. Both the men’s and women’s teams come into the meet after a strong start to the season at the Bob Timmons Classic on Saturday, September 4 at Rim Rock Farms in Lawrence.

At the Bob Timmons Classic, the KU women represented eight of the top-10 spots int he field, led by junior Sommer Herner who won the race in 18:33.20 in the women’s 5k. Teammates Avryl Johnson and Lona Latema made up the top-five overall finishes for KU.

On the men’s side, freshman TJ Robinson led the Jayhawks with a time of 20:00.50 in the men’s 6k, in what was his first race in a KU uniform. Kansas’ Sam Hubert and Michael Ronzone ran steady races, also finishing in the top-10 overall.

The Jayhawks will be back in action on October 15, when they travel to Tallahassee, Florida to compete in the Pre-National Invitational. The meet will mark the Jayhawks’ third of the season and final before postseason competition.