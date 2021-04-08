⚽️ Jayhawks Set for Home-and-Home Series Against Mizzou

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer (6-3-3) hosts Missouri (5-5-3) on Saturday, April 10 at 1:00 p.m. (CT) at Rock Chalk Park. Saturday’s match will be the final match at Rock Chalk Park this season and will play host to Bark at the Park. Fans are encouraged to bring their dogs out to the park to enjoy an afternoon at the pitch.

The Jayhawks and the Tigers will face off for the 23rd time in program history, this week. Mizzou holds the overall lead with an 11-10-1 record. For games played in Lawrence, Kansas, KU maintains a 6-2-0 record. Most recently, the two programs faced off on Nov. 13, 2016 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament at Rock Chalk Park. The Jayhawks clinched the win in double overtime with a goal from Lois Heuchan to advance to the Second Round.

Saturday’s match will be the first time KU has been in action since a 1-1 double-overtime tie at Iowa State on March 20 as games against Notre Dame and Arkansas were canceled due to Covid-19 issues within the Fighting Irish and Razorback programs.

Offensively this season for the Jayhawks, junior Rylan Childers leads the team with four goals scored. She has a total of nine points followed by freshman Brie Severns adding four points off of two goals. Junior Grace Wiltgen and freshman Shira Elinav each have contributed one goal.

In net, junior Sarah Peters is having another record season. She has posted six shutouts to bring her career total to 26 to sit second all-time at KU. Peters is on pace to surpass current shutout leader, Meghan Miller (2001-04) who has 28. Peters has also recorded 38 saves this season to hold a .809 save percentage.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks and the Tigers will face each other next Saturday, April 17 in the next match of the home-and-home series. The Saturday night match is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network on ESPN+. This game will be the final game of the spring slate for both programs.