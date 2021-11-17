🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks set for Missouri Invite, Kansas Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming & diving team will split between a pair of meets this week as the divers compete at the Missouri Invite from November 17-19, while the swimmers will be in action at the Kansas Classic in Topeka, Kansas at the Capital Federal Natatorium from November 19-21.

The meets will finish off the 2021 calendar year for the Jayhawks, before continuing their season in Hawaii on January 6-8.

Kansas enters the pair of meets following its first dual loss of the season on November 5 at Nebraska, 106-196. The Jayhawks hold a 2-1 dual meet record so far this season.

The Missouri Invite will feature the 3-meter dive (Wednesday), 1-meter dive (Thursday) and Platform dive (Friday) with finals set to compete each day. A live stream of the event is available on ESPN+.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks will be in action at the Kansas Classic in Topeka, where the Jayhawks had a strong show in the last running of the meet in 2019. Kansas scored 1,203 points to win the meet, while Kate Steward set the school record in the 200-yard breaststroke and was a part of the school record 400 yard medley relay.

Live results for the Kansas Classic will be available on Meet Mobile.