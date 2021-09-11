🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Set for Play at Gopher Invitational

Tournament: Gopher Invitational

Course: Windsong Farm Golf Club

Par/Yards: 71/7,359

Participating Teams: Minnesota, Michigan State, Rutgers, West Virginia, Kansas, Iowa State, Iowa, Miami (Ohio), Kent State, Georgia Southern, Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Furman and Marquette

Live Stats: Golfstat

INDEPENDENCE, Minn. – Fresh off a top-five finish at its first tournament of the season, the Kansas Men’s Golf team will tee it up at the Gopher Invitational beginning Sunday at Windsong Farm Golf Club.

The Jayhawks will play 36 holes on Sunday, before completing the final 18 on Monday. Kansas is part of a deep 14-team field that includes host Minnesota, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Iowa, Iowa State, West Virginia, Marquette, Rutgers, Kent State, Arkansas State, Furman, Miami (Ohio) and Georgia Southern.

Kansas will send the same starting lineup as it did to the Marquette Intercollegiate to start the season, going with a trio of seniors in Harry Hillier, Ben Sigel and Callum Bruce and sophomores Luke Kluver and Davis Cooper.

“This is another solid event with several strong teams,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “I hope we can tighten up a few things from last week and eliminate the careless mistakes. We had a couple of good days of practice, and I think the guys are ready to go.”

Cooper will lead the Jayhawks off Sunday morning, teeing off at 7:30 a.m., on hole No. 10. Bruce will follow at 7:42, before Sigel, Hillier and Kluver (8:18 a.m.) get going respectively. Kansas will be grouped with Kent State and Miami (Ohio).

Kluver paced the Jayhawks at the Marquette Intercollegiate, finishing tied for sixth and going under par in all three rounds of the event with scores of 70, 68 and 70. Hillier was also under par in each of the three rounds and finished tied for 12th at -5.

Cooper notched a Top-25 finish, ending the tournament tied for 22nd. He was under par in two of the three rounds, including a first-round 68. Sigel, who went low with a 68 in the second round, finished 29th in Wisconsin and Bruce, in his Kansas debut, tied for 59th.

Live stats for the tournament will be available on Golfstat.