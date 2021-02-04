🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Set for Senior Day vs. Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming & diving team is set for its return to Robinson Natatorium this weekend, as they play host to Iowa State from Feb. 5-6 in Lawrence, Kansas. Saturday will also serve as senior day for the Jayhawks, as they recognize six outstanding senior student-athletes.

Among the seniors being recognized are Crissie Blomquist, Dannie Dilsaver, Ellie Flanagan, Manon Manning, Lauryn Parrish and Caroline Schultz. Joining them are student managers Wynne Reddin and Ava Cormaney.

Friday’s competition will begin at 6 p.m., CT, while Saturday’s senior day begins at 10 a.m., CT. Both days will be streamed live on Kansas Swimming & Diving’s Facebook Live page here.

The matchup with Iowa State will be Kansas’ fourth dual of the season, where the Jayhawks hold a 2-1 record. The meet will be the final stop before competing in the Big 12 Championships in Austin, Texas on February 24-27, where the Jayhawks scored a program-best 831 points a season ago.

The Jayhawks last squared off against Iowa State in 2020, when the Jayhawks defeated the Cyclones, 204-111 in Ames, Iowa. Last year, Kansas held a 7-1 overall record in dual competitions, including a 5-0 record at home. This weekend’s dual meet against Iowa State will be just the second dual meet at Robinson Natatorium this year, following a 187-112 win over TCU on October 17.