🏀 Game Preview: vs. No. 1/2 Gonzaga

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 6/5 Kansas Jayhawks will open their 2020-21 season on Thursday, November 26, when they take on the No. 1/2 Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers, Florida.

The game will tip-off at 12:30 p.m. CT, from inside Suncoast Credit Union Arena on FOX.

The season-opener between the Jayhawks and the Bulldogs proves to be a showdown on Thursday, as Kansas and Gonzaga rank 1-2 in total wins over the last 10 seasons, with Gonzaga leading the way with 308 wins, followed by Kansas’ 299.

Kansas has won its last two meetings against No.1-ranked teams, including last year’s 64-61 win at Baylor on February 22 and the 77-75 victory over Duke on November 15, 2016 in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden. All-time, KU is 9-16 against No. 1-ranked opponents, including 4-2 under head coach Bill Self.

The Jayhawks enter Thursday’s contest ranked No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press poll and No. 5 in the USA Today Coaches’ top-25 poll. The Jayhawks have been ranked sixth or higher in each of the last eight preseason AP poll and in the top-five in each of the last seven polls.

Thursday’s game will be just the second in the series history between the Jayhawks and the Bulldogs, with KU taking the penultimate matchup, 80-66 in Lawrence on November 13, 1998.

The Jayhawks have won 16-straight games dating back to last season, which is the third-longest active streak entering the 2020-21 season behind Dayton (20) and New Mexico State (19).

Kansas’ season-opener against Gonzaga will air live on FOX beginning at 12:30 p.m., CT, with Adam Amin (Play-by-Play) and Bill Raftery (Analyst) on the call. The game can also be heard across the Jayhawk Radio Network with Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play) and Greg Gurley (Analyst) calling the action.

Prior to this weekend’s action, Kansas head coach Bill Self, senior guard Marcus Garrett and sophomore guard Christian Braun met with the media.