👟 Jayhawks Set for Sooner, Michael Johnson Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams will compete in a pair of meets this weekend as it is in action at the Sooner Invitational in Norman, Oklahoma and the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco, Texas April 16-17.

The Jayhawks will have several entries competing in the multis portion of the Sooner Invitational, which begins on Friday at 10:30 a.m. CT, before continuing on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

The Michael Johnson Invitational will begin on Friday at 12 p.m. CT, and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The pair of meets mark the sixth and seventh of the outdoor season for the Jayhawks, as they work towards the Big 12 Outdoor Championships in Manhattan, Kansas on May 14-16. The Jayhawks will host their sole home meet of the season on May 30-April 1 when they host the Rock Chalk Classic at Rock Chalk Park.

The Kansas men enter the weekend’s action ranked No. 16 in the latest USTFCCCA rankings, after starting the season at No. 9. The Jayhawks currently hold six marks that rank in the top-10 nationally in their respective events, including three of the top-10 jumps in the pole vault this season (Zach Bradford, Hussain Al-Hizam, Kyle Rogers).

Last week at the Tom Botts Invitational in Columbia, Missouri, Bradford broke the KU indoor school record in the pole vault by clearing 5.81m (19-0.75 ft.), becoming the No. 9 performer in NCAA indoor history. Due to weather, the pole vault along with the high jump were contested indoors. Bradford picked up Big 12 Athlete of the Week honors for his performance.

Following this weekend’s action, Kansas will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to compete in the John McDonnell Invitational on April 23-24.