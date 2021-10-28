🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Set to Close Out Fall Schedule in Hawai'i

MAUI, Hawai’i – The Kansas Men’s Golf team will close out its fall schedule this weekend when it takes part in the three-day, 54-hole, Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational at Ka’anapali Golf Club in Lahaina.

The Jayhawks, winners of three-straight stroke play events this fall, will go with the same lineup this tournament, going with seniors Harry Hillier, Ben Sigel and Callum Bruce and sophomores Luke Kluver and Davis Cooper.

Kansas will be joined at the tournament by host Hawai’i, Air Force, Boise State, Colorado, Connecticut, Cal-State Northridge, Denver, Gonzaga, Loyola (Md.), Nevada, Sacramento State and Wyoming. There will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Hawai’i time (1 p.m., CT), Friday through Sunday.

“We need to get locked in on the task at hand, and that is being ready to go on Friday on the first hole,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “It was a long trip over, it’s a different type of grass, a different time zone, a lot of distractions that we need to handle and focus on golf.

“I think the guys are looking forward to the challenge and trying to figure out how we can play some great golf.”

Bermel’s team has had a dominant fall so far through five total tournaments. After a fifth-place finish at the Marquette Intercollegiate to start the season, Kansas won back-to-back events at the Gopher Invitational and the Windon Memorial. After a sixth-place finish at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament, the Jayhawks won their third-straight stroke play tournament when they captured the Quail Valley Collegiate earlier this month at 35-under par.

Kluver, who was added to the Final Fall Watch List for the Haskins Award last week, leads the team with a scoring average of 69.42 and has been at even par or better in all 12 of his rounds this fall. He won the Gopher Invitational and has three Top 10s to his credit this season. Bruce and Hillier each finished tied for second last time out at Quail Valley. Bruce is second on the team with a scoring average of 70.09, while Hillier is third at 70.42.

Cooper, winner at the Windon Memorial, is also under 71 at 70.92 for his scoring average so far this season. Sigel, who like the other four have been in the lineup for all four tournaments this fall, has a scoring average of 71.83 and has a Top 20 to his credit.

The Jayhawks will be grouped with Hawai’i, Denver and Connecticut on Friday. Live stats for the tournament through Golfstat are available here.