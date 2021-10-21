🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Set to Host South Dakota, Missouri State for Double Dual

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s swimming & diving will continue its 2021 schedule this weekend, when it hosts South Dakota and Missouri State for the Kansas Double Dual Oct. 22-23 at Robinson Natatorium.

The Jayhawks will begin action on Friday at 5 p.m. CT, facing off against South Dakota, before continuing the competition into Saturday against Missouri State, beginning at 11 a.m. A full schedule of events can be found here.

The Kansas Double Dual is the first dual meet of the season for the Jayhawks, after competing in the Sunflower Showdown, Alumni Meet and CSCAA Open Water Championships so far this season.

In a shortened 2020-21 season, the Jayhawks went 3-1 in dual meets, with their sole loss coming at the hands of Arkansas. Kansas last hosted Missouri State and South Dakota for the Kansas Double Dual during the 2019-20 season, where Kansas defeated Missouri State, 244-101, and South Dakota, 261-87.

Following the weekend’s Double Dual, Kansas will hit the road to take on Nebraska in Lincoln on November 5.