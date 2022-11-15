🏀 Jayhawks Set to Host UT-Arlington on Wednesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a full week away from game action, Kansas Women’s Basketball returns to Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to host UT-Arlington. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised by Big 12 NOW with Josh Klingler and Brenda VanLengen on the call.

Kansas enters the contest 1-0 on the year following a 72-61 victory over Jacksonville in the season opener on Nov. 9. KU continues to receive votes in both national polls, earning 13 points in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll and six in the Coaches Poll.

The Jayhawks, who returned four starters and 11 letterwinners from the breakthrough 2021-22 season, had three players reach double figures in scoring against Jacksonville. Holly Kersgieter led KU with 17 points, while Taiyanna Jackson recorded her fifth career double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Zakiyah Franklin added 10 points.

Joining KU’s four returning starters – Franklin, Kersgieter, Jackson and Ioanna Chatzileonti – against Jacksonville was sophomore guard Sanna Strom. Making her first career start, Strom finished with seven points, two rebounds and two steals and knocked down two three-pointers, while playing a career-high 28 minutes in the game.

UT-Arlington comes to Lawrence with a 2-0 record after defeating Texas Southern, 102-53, on Nov. 7 and Texas A&M-Commerce, 75-72, on Nov. 12. UTA is one of three 2022 NCAA Tournament teams that Kansas will face in the non-conference schedule. The Lady Mavericks earned a No. 14 seed and led No. 3-seed Iowa State for 27 minutes before falling 78-71 at ISU in the opening round of the tournament.

Kansas and UTA have met three times in women’s basketball, dating back to the 2003-04 season. The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 2-1, which includes a 1-1 mark in games played at Allen Fieldhouse. KU won the last meeting, 80-57, on December 30, 2010.

Wednesday’s game will be KU’s annual ‘Hoops for Troops’ game, which will feature the celebration of military members and first responders in the Lawrence and surrounding communities.

Tickets

Single-game and season tickets for the 2022-23 Kansas Women’s Basketball season are on-sale now. For as low as $80, fans can lock in seats for the year, with single-game tickets ranging from $8-$15. To purchase today, visit KUAthletics.com or call 800-34-HAWKS.

Up Next

The Jayhawks are back at home on Sunday, November 20 to host UTRGV. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT with the game being carried live on Big 12 NOW.