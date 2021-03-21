🎾 Jayhawks Shine in Dominating Win Over Wildcats

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team is back in the win column after defeating Kansas State, 4-1, at the Jayhawk Tennis Center in Lawrence on Sunday. The bounce back win puts the Jayhawks at 6-6 on the season.

Starting off the match with doubles, the Wildcats couldn’t keep up. The duo of Carmen Manu and Tiffany Lagarde raced out to a 6-1 win, finishing first on the afternoon. Sonia Smagina and Vasiliki Karvouni followed in their teammates’ footsteps dominating their match 6-1. With a sweep on courts three and one, Kansas took the doubles point. Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming would go unfinished.

The Jayhawks headed into singles competition with a 1-0 lead over the Wildcats. Continuing her dominance, Manu completed her match against Rosanna Maffei, 6-4 and 6-0. Karvouni’s match was just the same fundamentally sound performance over Margot Decker, 6-1 and 6-2. Kansas now held a commanding 3-0 lead over Kansas State.

Court two was the next to finish play, where the Wildcats’ Maria Linares defeated Malkia Ngounoue 6-4 and 6-3. Linares victory cut into the Kansas lead but Kansas State wouldn’t be able to gain any momentum due to Deming’s court six win over Ioana Gheorghita. Deming wrapped up the match with victories of 6-4 and 6-3. The Jayhawks were able to close out the 4-1 triumph over the Wildcats.

Courts one and five were tabbed as unfinished, where both Smagina and Lagarde were battling in their matches.

Kansas will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers of West Virginia on Friday, March 26 at 1 p.m.