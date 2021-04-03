🛶 Jayhawks Showcase Commanding Speed to Conclude Sunshine State Invite

SARASOTA, Fla. – Kansas rowing concluded day two of the Sunshine State Invite showcasing commanding speed and competitiveness against some of the top teams in NCAA Division I rowing. The Jayhawks never finished outside of the top-5, adding a silver and bronze finish on the day as well.

"Top to bottom this team is learning and absorbing so much as we progress in our spring season, as a coach that is so fun to watch. We made some good changes from yesterday and have identified our focus for a few weeks of training before we lineup to race again."

The early morning regatta began with the First Varsity Eight which launched at 7 a.m. Coxswain Heidi Burns, Abby Benedict, Kai Alexander, Maggie Habben, Savannah Skack, Laurel Salisbury, Julia Isbell, Paige Wheeler and Lauren Fee (bow) set the tone for the day with their third-place finish. The Jayhawks posted a time of 7:46.45 finishing just behind Clemson (7:36.88) and winning UCF (7:31.67).

Next up at 7:15 a.m. was the Second Varsity Eight. The reigning Big 12 Boat of the Week notched Kansas’ second-place finish with a mark of 8:02.37. The crew of Danica Pecana (coxswain), Anna Van Driel, Lily Thomas, London Acree, Ava Winkels, Grace Wallrapp, Addie Kershner, Ari McCue and Katie Donnellan (bow) finished only seconds behind Clemson’s winning time of 7:54.74.

Ashley McCaulley (coxswain), Kinsey Hagedorn, Sarah Schulz, Cameron Ekeler and Stella Warren (bow) manned the First Varsity Four for the Jayhawks. The crew’s 9:19.88 finish placed them in the top-5. Kansas followed Kansas State (8:56.43), Clemson (8:50.03) and the winning UCF (8:44.67).

The Jayhawks concluded the regatta with another top-5 finish, taking fourth in the Second Varsity Four. Emma Yowell (coxswain), Jessica Brewer, Jadyn Jay, Shay Pemberton and Courtney Costain (bow) posted a mark of 9:19.82. Kansas finished behind Miami (8:57.82), Clemson (8:55.40) with UCF taking the win (8:42.65).