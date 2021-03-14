🎾 Jayhawks Shutout at Red Raiders, 4-0

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Kansas women’s tennis team fell in straight matches to Texas Tech on Sunday afternoon at the McLeod Tennis Center, 4-0.

The Jayhawks doubles teams commenced play with court one of Sonia Smagina and Vasiliki Karvouni falling to the Red Raider’s Lisa Mays and Kaitlin Staines 6-1. On court three, Kansas was battling to circumvent to 1-0 start for Texas Tech. The pairing of Carmen Roxana Manu and Tiffany Lagarde were outraced by Olivia Peet and Metka Komac at 6-4. Court two was paced by Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming who were en route to victory but would go unfinished at 5-3. Texas Tech solidified their 1-0 lead heading into singles play.

Court three concluded first with Margarita Skriabina taking both matches at 6-1 over Manu. Smagina was bested by Mays at 6-2 and 6-1. On court four, Nell Miller for the Red Raiders defeated Karvouni 6-1 and 6-3.

Ngounoue paced singles play for the Jayhawks after dominating the opening match 6-3 over Staines. She was close to taking the match when it concluded at 5-2 to be unfinished.

Up next for Kansas is Wichita State on Saturday, March 20 at 1 p.m. in Wichita.