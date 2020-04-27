Azur Kamara Agrees to Terms With the Dallas Cowboys
LAWRENCE, Kan. — With the 2020 NFL Draft coming to a close on Saturday night, teams around the league officially agreed to terms with undrafted free agents to their rosters following the draft, which included Kansas’ Azur Kamara signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
The signing comes after Kansas offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji was selected in the sixth round by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 180th overall pick. Adeniji becomes the third-consecutive Kansas offensive lineman to be drafted to the Bengals, following in the footsteps of Anthony Collins (2008) and Tanner Hawkinson (2012). For more information on Adeniji being drafted, click here.
This article will be updated as signings become official.
Kamara Agrees to Terms With Cowboys
Kamara, a transfer from Arizona Western College, played two seasons for the Jayhawks and finished his time in Lawrence with 67 total tackles (41 unassisted, 26 assisted) and 4.5 sacks in 24 games played.
During his senior campaign, he was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, finishing with 51 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks and six tackles-for-loss. His accomplishments on the field opened doors for Kamara, who participated in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.
In 2018, Kamara appeared in all 12 games for the Jayhawks and started three, while tallying 16 total tackles, five tackles-for-loss and one sack. He earned his first-career start in a Kansas uniform at Rutgers, while recording his first-career tackle-for-loss.
In 2016, Kamara posted 45 total tackles, 13.5 TFLs, eight sacks and four forced fumbles with two fumble recoveries.
Kamara spent his first two years of college football at Arizona Western College, where he recorded 12.5 sacks, 30 total tackles and 15.5 tackles-for-loss during his sophomore season. He helped lead AWC to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Title game.