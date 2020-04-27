Azur Kamara Agrees to Terms With the Dallas Cowboys

LAWRENCE, Kan. — With the 2020 NFL Draft coming to a close on Saturday night, teams around the league officially agreed to terms with undrafted free agents to their rosters following the draft, which included Kansas’ Azur Kamara signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

The signing comes after Kansas offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji was selected in the sixth round by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 180th overall pick. Adeniji becomes the third-consecutive Kansas offensive lineman to be drafted to the Bengals, following in the footsteps of Anthony Collins (2008) and Tanner Hawkinson (2012). For more information on Adeniji being drafted, click here.

This article will be updated as signings become official.