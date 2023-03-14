🎾 Jayhawks sign North Texas transfer Adams

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas tennis has signed North Texas transfer Jasmine Adams, who will arrive for the Fall 2023 season, it was announced last Tuesday by head coach Todd Chapman.

A native of Chandler Hills, Australia, Adams has a UTR ranking of 9.79 and earned a 41st ranking as a junior in Australia. After two seasons at North Texas, Adams has accumulated an overall record of 32-23 at No. one singles, and 38-16 at No. one doubles.