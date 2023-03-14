🎾 Jayhawks sign North Texas transfer Adams
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas tennis has signed North Texas transfer Jasmine Adams, who will arrive for the Fall 2023 season, it was announced last Tuesday by head coach Todd Chapman.
A native of Chandler Hills, Australia, Adams has a UTR ranking of 9.79 and earned a 41st ranking as a junior in Australia. After two seasons at North Texas, Adams has accumulated an overall record of 32-23 at No. one singles, and 38-16 at No. one doubles.
"We are very excited to have Jasmine join our Kansas Tennis family. Jasmine is bringing invaluable experience and has competed at a high level in singles and doubles for two years at the collegiate level. We believe Jasmine will make an immediate impact on our team on and off the court."Head coach Todd Chapman
During the 2021-22 season at North Texas, Adams was named the All-Conference Freshman Team and Second Team All-Conference Singles. During the 2022-23 season, Adams has posted an 8-3 record in singles.
"I am excited to join the KU family! They have an incredible culture and environment that exceeds expectations of passion, and determination to get better every day. Can't wait to be part of it. Go hawks!"Jasmine Adams
Adams will be joining the Kansas team for the Fall 2023 season.