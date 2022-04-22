⛳ Jayhawks Sitting in Seventh After the First Round of Play

HOCKLEY, Texas – Kansas super-senior Sera Tadokoro carded an even-par 71 after the first round of the 2022 Big 12 Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Friday.

In a field that consists of six teams ranked in the top 40 nationally, KU sits in seventh place after round one shooting a 301 (+17). Baylor leads the field after carding a 288 (+4), three shots ahead of Iowa State and Texas at 7-over.

Tadokoro played her best golf on the back-nine, shooting two-under with two birdies and seven pars. Tadokoro is tied for fifth in the 45-golfer field.

Kansas senior Abby Glynn shot 4-over (75), putting her tied for 24th. Senior Lauren Heinlein shot 6-over (77), placing her tied for 31st. Senior Pear Pooratanaopa is right behind, shooting 7-over (78), coming in tied for 33rd. Freshman Johanna Ebner is rounding out the KU group, shooting 9-over (80) and tied for 39th.

TCU’s Caitlyn Macnab leads the individuals after shooting a 3-under 68, one shot ahead of Baylor’s Addie Baggarly.

The second round of the 2022 Big 12 Championship will begin Saturday, April 23, at 8 a.m. (CT). KU will be paired with Kansas State and Oklahoma. The third and final round will be on Sunday, April 24. Follow live stats via Golfstat.com here.