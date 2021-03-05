🥎 Jayhawks Split Action on Day One of Wooo Pig Classic

Fayetteville, Ark. – The Jayhawk softball team split action on day one of the Wooo Pig Classic on Thursday. KU started the day with a 10-5 win over Drake before falling to No. 20 Arkansas, 3-8, in the afternoon.

Kansas was led on the day by Ashlyn Anderson who went 4-for-7 with two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored. Brittany Jackson and Sydnee Ramsey each added three hits and three runs scored.

Game One vs. Drake – Win 10-5

Action started this morning in the top of the first with Ramsey getting a lead-off single into left field followed with a single from Jackson where she showed off her speed while laying down a bunt. With runners on first and second and one out, Shelby Gayre was hit hard by a pitch to load the bases. Gayre was replaced by Jordan Richards before Madison Hirsch was also hit by a pitch to bring in Ramsey and give KU the early 1-0 lead.

The bottom half of the inning was riddled with errors that Drake was able to take advantage of to take the 2-0 lead.

After a quiet second inning from both teams, the Jayhawks set nine batters to the plate in the third and scored three runs. The inning started with Jackson drawing a walk and advancing to second on a sac fly from Tarin Travieso. Richards and Hirsch drew back-to-back walks to load the bases for Anderson to hit a three-RBI double into left field to allow the Jayhawks to reclaim the lead, 4-2.

The scoring did not stop there for the Jayhawks as Jackson led-off the fourth with a double and Hirsch brought her home. In the fifth, Anderson led off with a single hit to the shortstop and was brought home by a single from Ramsey. Jackson drew a walk to put two runners on with two outs and allow Travieso to fire one down the right-base line for a two-RBI double to push the Jayhawks lead to 8-2.

The Bulldogs scored two in the bottom half of the fifth, but KU responded with two runs in the top of the sixth after Morgyn Wynne reached on a fielder’s choice. Wynne was replaced by Renzi who stole second before being brought home by another double into left from Anderson. Cheyenne Hornbuckle came in to pinch hit for Haleigh Harper and singled through the right side to bring home Anderson to push KU’s lead to 10-4.

KU’s defense held strong through the bottom half of the inning and turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning. Drake was able to load the bases in the bottom of the seventh and score one run before Kansas shut the door.

The Jayhawks finished the first game with 10 hits led by Anderson going 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored.

In the circle, Hailey Reed picked up her third win of the season after pitching 4.0 innings with two strikeouts. Kasey Hamilton pitched 2.0 innings with one strikeout before Hannah Todd finished the game pitching 1.0 innings with one strike out.

Game Two at No. 20 Arkansas – Loss 3-8

The Razorbacks struck first in the second game of the day after getting early runners on and take a 3-0 lead after the first inning.

KU wasted little time evening things up by scoring three runs in the top of the second. Things started with Anderson notching her fourth hit of the day with a long ball into deep center. She advanced to second following Miranda Rodriguez grounding out and then headed to third on a passed ball with two outs.

Macy Omli reached first on an error by Arkansas’ shortstop and Anderson crossed the plate to narrow the score, 1-3. Ramsey followed by also reaching base on an error. With runners on first and second, Jackson stepped to the plate and hit a two-RBI triple into left center to score Omli and Ramsey and tie the game, 3-3.

The next few innings were quiet on the scoring front with both teams getting runners on but left them stranded. The Jayhawks held strong extremely well making three back-to-back-to-back plays in the bottom of the fourth inning beginning with Jackson catching a fly ball deep in center. Sophomore pitcher Tatum Goff followed with two incredible defensive plays from the circle catching a line drive before fielding a slow roller and making a quick throw to first for the final out of the inning.

The Razorbacks scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to reclaim the lead and extend it in the sixth with another three runs.

The Jayhawks didn’t stop fighting though. KU attempted to rally in the top of the seventh beginning with Omli hitting a double over the right fielder’s head but nothing would develop past that as the Jayhawks fell to Arkansas, 3-8.

In the circle, Goff pitched 4.0 innings with one strikeout to drop to 2-1 on the season. Goff was replaced by junior, Lexy Mills who pitched 2.0 innings.

Up Next

Kansas is back in action tomorrow beginning at 10 a.m. against Drake before concluding the day at 12:30 p.m. against Northwestern State.