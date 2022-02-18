🥎 Jayhawks Split First Day of Texas A&M Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks opened their weekend in College Station, Texas, splitting the doubleheader by defeating Stephen F. Austin, 5-1, before falling to Texas A&M in game two, 9-1.

Game One – Kansas 5, Stephen F. Austin 1

Olivia Bruno earned her second win of the season in the circle in the Jayhawks first game of the Texas A&M Invitational. With the win, Bruno moves to 2-0 in the circle. She pitched 5.0 innings and only gave up one run which was in the third inning.

After trailing by one, a fifth inning rally helped lead the Jayhawks to victory over the Ladyjacks of Stephen F. Austin. In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Jayhawks turned on their bats to take over the lead.

Macy Omli got the momentum started with a single up the middle to put one runner on with one out. Ashlyn Anderson then stepped up to the plate and hit her first triple of the year to bring Omli home and tie the game.

Shelby Gayre and Bruno then had back-to-back walks which loaded the bases for Kansas, still with just one out. Angela Price came in to pinch run for Gayre, before Madison Hirsch hit a two-RBI single and advanced to second on the throw. Both Price and Anderson scored.

Cheyenne Hornbuckle continued the rally with a single to left field to bring home Bruno and put the Jayhawks up 4-1.

In the top of the sixth, Savanna DesRochers came in to relieve Bruno. The Ladyjacks got two hits off of DesRochers, but the Jayhawks escaped the inning without giving up a run, 4-1.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Jayhawks added one more to their lead. Shayna Espy started with a single down the line and Omli followed and reached on an error by the second baseman. Espy advanced to second. A few batters later, Bruno stepped up to the plate. A single up the middle brought home Espy and the Jayhawks scored their last run of the game to make the score 5-1.

The Ladyjacks attempted to make a comeback in the top of the seventh as they singled through the left side, but the Jayhawk defense held on.

Bruno earned her second win of the year in the circle after throwing 5.0 innings. On offense, Espy went 2-for-3 at the plate and Hirsch had two RBI.

Game Two – Kansas 1, Texas A&M 9

Kansas fell in game two against the host, Texas A&M. Hamilton got the start and threw three strikeouts through 2.1 innings.

The Aggies took the lead early, as they scored four in the bottom of the first.

In the top of the second inning, Hornbuckle walked and just two batters later, Jordan Richards was hit by a pitch to put two on for the Jayhawks.

Haleigh Harper reached on an error by the pitcher and Hornbuckle was able to come home to put Kansas on the board.

Texas A&M added one more in the third and Katie Brooks came in to pitch for Kansas. The Aggies continued to add to their lead, despite the Jayhawks’ effort. They scored two more in the fourth to put them ahead 8-1.

The game concluded in the bottom of the sixth when the Aggies scored their ninth and final run.

Kansas was held to no hits and only one run in the game against Texas A&M.

Up Next

The Jayhawks will continue their play in the Texas A&M Invitational tomorrow as they take on Missouri State at 9 a.m. CT, followed by a game against Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. CT.