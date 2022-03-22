👟 Jayhawks Split for Texas Relays, ORU Invitational this Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track & field teams will compete at a pair of meets this weekend, including the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays from March 23-26 and the Oral Roberts Invitational from March 25-26.

The Texas Relays, now in its 94th running, will take place in Austin, Texas beginning on Wednesday. The four-day meet will feature some of the top athletes in the country, including a contingent of Jayhawks. The Texas Relays will stream live on Longhorn Network with live results available here.

The Oral Roberts Invitational will begin on Friday at the OneOk Sports Complex in Tulsa, Okla., with events starting at 2 p.m. CST.

The Jayhawks recently kicked off the outdoor season with the Emporia State Spring Invitational on March 19, where Kansas claimed victories in eight events. The 2022 outdoor schedule features seven more outdoor meets after this weekend’s competitions, including Kansas’ sole home meet of the season, the Rock Chalk Classic on April 30.