👟 Jayhawks Split for Tyson Invitational, Iowa State Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track & field teams will split between a pair of meets this weekend, with the Jayhawks competing at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., and the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa on February 14-15.

The pair of meets will be the sixth and seventh of the season for the Jayhawks, as they get set for the Big 12 Indoor Championship in Ames, Iowa on February 28-29. The Tyson Invitational kicks off on Friday beginning at 1 p.m., while the Iowa State Classic begins at 12 p.m., on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Kansas men ranked No. 19 in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) week three ratings index, marking their 14th consecutive ranking within the top-25 of the poll. The Jayhawks received their highest ranking of the year at No. 13 in the preseason, while the men’s highest rating in program history came in week five of 2017 at No. 6.

Throughout the start of the indoor season, the Jayhawks have put together five marks that rank in the top-25 of the NCAA, including two marks that rank in the top-five. At the Jayhawk Classic on January 23, Kansas senior Gleb Dudarev set the school record in the men’s weight throw, throwing 24.38m (80-00 ft.), to become the No. 5 performer in NCAA history and earn Big 12 Athlete of the Week honors, as well as be named to the Bowerman men’s watch list.

A week ago at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, another school record was broken, this time from Zach Bradford in the men’s pole vault. The Jayhawk sophomore vaulted 5.71m (18-8.75 ft.) to break the 2018 school record set by Hussain Al Hizam. Bradford was later named Big 12 Athlete of the Week on February 12.

At the Iowa State Classic, the Jayhawks will compete in a number of events, all of which takes place on the track. In Fayetteville, the Jayhawks will have a number of entries competing in the field events and on the track, as the Jayhawks look to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 13-14 in Albuquerque, N.M.

Following the Tyson Invitational and Iowa State Classic, the Jayhawks will head back to Fayetteville to compete in the Arkansas Qualifier on February 21.

Both the Tyson Invitational and Iowa State Classic will be streamed this weekend, with the Tyson Invitational streaming on SECN+ on Friday, while the Iowa State Classic will stream on FloTrack. For more information on the Tyson Invitational, click here. Information on the Iowa State Classic can be found here.