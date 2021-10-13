🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Split on Final Day of Big 12 Match Play Tournament

HOCKLEY, Texas – The Kansas Men’s Golf team went 1-1 on the final day of competition at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament at Houston Oaks Golf Course, topping Kansas State in the morning, before falling to TCU in the fifth place match in the afternoon.

The Jayhawks finished 1-2-2 and in sixth place at the three-day tournament featuring all 10 Big 12 teams and five of the top 11 nationally ranked teams in the country.

In the morning, the Jayhawks, ranked ninth nationally and seeded fifth in the tournament, topped Kansas State 2-1-3 in a tight match that Kansas pulled out late. Sophomores Luke Kluver and Davis Cooper cruised to 5&3 wins to put up two points on the board. The Wildcats then put one point on the board, before Ben Sigel halved his match.

The Jayhawks trailed both remaining matches with one hole to go, but Harry Hillier and Callum Bruce each won their final holes to earn draws and secure the 2-1-3 win for Kansas.

In the afternoon, the Jayhawks fell to TCU 4-2. Kluver again won by a decisive margin, winning 4&2, needing just 16 holes to earn the win. Bruce also won his match, 2UP.

For the week, Sigel and Bruce both finished 3-1-1 to help lead the way for the Jayhawks. Kluver finished 3-2, winning his final three matches of the week against West Virginia, Kansas State and TCU.

“We won a tough match this morning, and then got beat this afternoon by a solid TCU team,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “We ended up finishing sixth, but saw some good play this week from several different guys. I thought Callum and Ben played well at times, and a great effort by the rest of the guys.”

Kansas, winners of its last two stroke play tournaments, will return to the links Sunday in Vero Beach, Fla., at the Jake Owen Classic, hosted by Notre Dame.

“We have some things we need to work on in the next couple of days before we play in Florida,” Bermel said.