🥎 Jayhawks Split Sunday Games against Nebraska

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Softball team split a doubleheader on Sunday against Nebraska, defeating the Huskers in the first game 13-5 and losing 6-4 in the second game.

The Jayhawks are now 7-5 on the season after the two-game split, as is Nebraska. The two teams will finish off their series at Arrocha Ballpark on Monday at 1 p.m.

Game 1 – Kansas 13, Nebraska 5 (6 innings)

The Jayhawks started off strong with a scoreless top half of the first inning by pitcher Katie Brooks and then struck in the bottom half with 2-out back-to-back doubles by Ashlyn Anderson and Shelby Gayre, making the score 1-0.

Nebreska answered in the second inning to tie the game.

However, the Jayhawks had an answer. Cheyenne Hornbuckle led off the inning and drew a walk to get things started. Savanna DesRochers advanced Hornbuckle with a single, putting two runners on for Lyric Moore. Moore hit a solid double to left field driving in Hornbuckle, leaving one runner on and no outs for Haleigh Harper. Harper answered with a single to right, scoring DesRochers, making the score 4-1 in favor of the Jayhawks.

Nebraska put one more on the board in the third, but DesRochers answered with a 2-run homerun over the right field fence.

The Jayhawks kept their foot on the gas pedal with a 2-out rally in the 4th. DesRochers doubled to right, advancing Hornbuckle and scoring Olivia Bruno. Moore and Harper followed with a pair of singles, adding 3 more to the Jayhawks score.

The Jayhawks defense was solid in the 5th inning allowing 0 runs and 0 hits for the Huskers.

Kansas went on to close the game with a three-run 6th inning, to make it 13-5, and the game was called because of the run-rule.

DesRochers led the offense going 4-for-4 with a homerun, double and a pair of singles and driving in 3 runs. Moore and Harper were also solid offensively, both going 3-for-4, Moore had a pair of doubles, and Harper drove in 4 runs.

The Jayhawks had a solid defensive game with zero errors and Brooks earned the win, pitching five innings allowing four runs in the 13-5 win for the Jayhawks.

Game 2 – Nebraska 6, Kansas 4

Nebraska struck first in the second inning, making the score 1-0, however, Kasey Hamiliton put an end to the inning with a strikeout.

Kansas had some promising momentum in the second inning with singles from DesRochers and Moore, but left runners on to end the inning.

The Jayhawks had a solid third inning, with a three up, three down defensive inning leaving Nebreska scoreless. Kansas answered in the bottom of the third inning scoring three runs to take the lead. Macy Omli and Anderson had a pair of doubles and Jordan Richards singled.

Kansas and Nebreska were both left scoreless in the 4th inning.

Nebraska responded in the fifth inning tying the game 3-3.

Kansas had a stagnant fifth and sixth inning, leaving the Jayhawks scoreless.

In the sixth inning, Kasey Hamiliton battled on the mound to leave two Huskers on base, keeping the score tied.

DesRochers came into pitch in the seventh inning, throwing a strikeout, however Nebraska scored three, taking the lead 6-3.

Olivia Bruno responded in the seventh inning with a solo homerun to center field, shortening Nebraska’s lead to 2. However, Nebraska took game two of the three game series, 6-4.

Kasey Hamiliton had a solid game in the circle, pitching six innings, allowing eight hits and three runs, and six strikeouts.

Anderson led the team offensively going 4-2, with two doubles and 1 RBI. Bruno had a solo homerun, her second of the season.

Up Next

Kansas will continue its play against Nebraska on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. CT, at Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas.