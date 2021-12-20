Jayhawks Spread Holiday Cheer, Host Successful Rock Chalk Ring Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Jayhawk student-athletes participated in the annual stop day tradition of volunteering to ring bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle drive on December 10th, raising nearly $3,000 for the Douglas County community.

Teams that participated in Rock Chalk Ring Day included men’s golf, women’s golf, football, men’s and women’s track and field, softball, rowing, swimming and diving, tennis soccer and baseball.

The Jayhawks covered eight different locations around Lawrence, volunteering over 40 hours.

In addition, the Kansas Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) partnered with Dr. Ron Malcolm, a special education professor at KU, to provide toys for 60 children, ages 5 to 6 that have a physical, intellectual, or developmental disability. Among all sports teams, the Jayhawks surpassed the goal of 60 toys to over 100 toys. The toys will be given to children at KU’s Early Childhood Program.