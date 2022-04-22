👟 Jayhawks Start Strong at Michael Johnson Invitational

WACO, Texas. – Kansas track and field got off to a strong start at the Michael Johnson Invitational at Clyde Hart track and field stadium in Waco, Texas on Friday, recording four first-place finishes and numerous personal bests despite windy conditions.

Kansas got the day started in the field, which set the tone for the day. Kansas senior Alexandra Emilianov recorded the second farthest throw in school history in the women’s discus with a toss of 60.51m (198-06 ft.), which won the event. Emilianov’s throw of 64.40m (211-3 ft.) which came at the Kyiv Athletics Festival in 2021 is the only throw to go farther in Kansas history.

In the men’s pole vault ‘B’ section, Kansas sophomore Jake Freidel led an impressive effort by clearing a personal best 5.21m (17-01 ft.) to win the event. Freidel initially cleared his personal best at 5.11m (16-9.25 ft.), before going on to clear 5.21m (17-01 ft.) on his second attempt.

Senior Khristen Bryant won the women’s pole vault ‘B’ competition with a jump of 3.92m (12-10.25 ft.).

Freshman George Jackson neared a personal best in the men’s long jump by hitting 7.42m (24-04.25 ft.) on Friday, which placed him third overall. Jackson previously jumped 7.45m (24-5.5 ft.) at the ORU Invitational on March 25.

On the track, junior Avryl Johnson led wire to wire in the women’s 1,500 meters, despite a late push from UT-Arlington’s Madeleine Rowe. Johnson outlasted Rowe down the backstretch, finishing first with a time of 4:27.79.

In the men’s 400-meter hurdles, sophomore Cameron Wilmington ran a strong 52.91 to win heat two, which placed him 12th overall. The time was a season best and just off his personal best of 52.45.

Kansas will return to action at the Michael Johnson Invitational on Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m. CT. Live results for the Michael Johnson Invitational are available here.