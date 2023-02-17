🎾 Jayhawks Strong Against Arizona, UC Santa Barbara on Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s tennis had a pair of strong performances against Arizona and UC Santa Barbara on Friday, defeating Arizona, 4-2, before gaining the doubles point against UC Santa Barbara in doubles-only matches.

The Jayhawks began the day by taking on the Arizona Wildcats in doubles action, where Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren took down Parker Fry and Salma Ziouti 6-4.

Soon after, Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey clinched the doubles point for Kansas, defeating Kayla Wilkins and Reece Carter 6-4. Maria Titova and Tamari Gagoshidze did not finish their match against Midori Castillo-Meza and Tanvi Narendran with a score of 5-3 (UF).

Arizona bounced back in singles play, earning wins on Courts 3 and 6. On Court 3, Manu fell to Carter 3-6, 2-6. On Court 6, Massey lost to Fry 1-6, 3-6.

The Jayhawks sealed the win with three simultaneous wins on Courts 2, 5, and 1. Titova defeated Ziouti 6-2, 6-4 on Court 2. Vuuren beat Narendran 6-4, 6-4, and No. 46 Ngounoue clinched the 4-2 win for the Jayhawks on Court 1, taking down Castillo-Meza 7-5, 6-1.

In the afternoon, Kansas played doubles only matches against UC Santa Barbara, where they Jayhawks continued their success. The pairing of Manu and Massey defeated Gonzalez Ballbe and Khrebtova, 6-2. The doubles action on Court 1 with Ngounoue and Van Vuuren against No. 15 Honer and Reuter did not finish, while Kansas led, 5-4.

Match play at the Jayhawk Tennis Center resumes tomorrow with Kansas singles against UC Santa Barbara at 11:15 a.m. and doubles and singles against Texas Tech at 5:30 p.m.

Doubles (vs. Arizona)

Ngounoue / Vuuren def. Fry / Ziouti 6-4

Titova / Gagoshidze vs. Castillo-Meza / Narendran 5-3 (UF)

Manu / Massey def. Wilkins / Carter 6-4

Singles (vs. Arizona)

#46 Ngounoue def. Castillo-Meza 7-5, 6-1

Titova def. Ziouti 6-2, 6-4

Manu lost to Carter 6-3, 6-2

Gagoshidze vs. Wilkins 6-4, 4-3 (UF)

Vuuren def. Narendran 6-4, 6-4

Massey lost to Fry 6-1, 6-3

Doubles (vs. UCSB)