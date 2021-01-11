🎾 Jayhawks Strong in 2021 Debut

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Kansas tennis team opened the 2021 spring season winning eight out of nine matches Monday afternoon in the Big 12/Pac-12 Dual played at the Arlington Tennis Center.

The Jayhawks took two out of three matches against conference foe Texas Tech in doubles play, while sweeping the Utah Utes in all six matches on the singles courts.

“Today was a solid start to our spring season,” head coach Todd Chapman said. “We competed well and played with composure in pressure moments of the matches. The goal is to learn and grow from today and apply it in tomorrow’s competition.”

Against the Red Raiders, junior Sonia Smagina and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni (7-5), and juniors Julia Deming and Tiffany Lagarde (6-3) each won their doubles matchup. That paved the way for an impressive sweep in singles action to round out the day.

DOUBLES

Lisa Mays/Margarita Skriabina def. Malkia Ngounoue/Carmen Roxana Manu, 6-4

Sonia Smagina/Vasiliki Karvouni def. Olivia Peet/Bojana Marinkov, 7-5

Julia Deming /Tiffany Lagarde def. Metka Komac/McKay, 6-3

SINGLES

Malkia Ngounoue def. Anastasia Goncharova, 6-3, 7-6 (6)

Sonia Smagina def. Lindsay Hung, 6-4, 6-3

Carmen Roxana Manu def. Emily Dush, 6-4, 7-6 (2)

Tiffany Lagarde def. Madeline Lamoreaux, 6-4, 6-4

Vasiliki Karvouni def. Jasmine Rich, 6-1, 6-1

Julia Deming def. Anya Lamoreaux, 6-4, 6-2

UP NEXT

Kansas is back in action Tuesday, Jan. 12, as play continues at the Big 12/Pac-12 Dual at the Arlington Tennis Center.