⛳ Darkness Shortens Day One at the Bruzzy

FORT WORTH, Texas. – Kansas women’s golf had its second round shortened due to darkness at The Bruzzy at Waterchase Golf Club Monday. The 54-hole event’s second and third rounds will conclude Tuesday.

Kansas entered the second round in eighth as the Jayhawks shot a 10-over 298. KU currently sits 14th with two holes to play in the event’s second round.

Senior Pear Pooratanaopa leads the pack for Kansas, currently at 6-over. Pooratanaopa, who made three birdies in the first round, is tied for 44th in the 78-golfer field. KU senior Lauren Heinlein is one shot behind Pooratanopa at 7-over. Super-senior Sera Tadokoro and freshman Jordan Rothman are at 12-over, while freshman Johanna Ebner next at plus 13. Senior Abby Glynn, playing as an individual, is at plus 10 entering Tuesday.

The second round of The Bruzzy will continue Tuesday, April 12, at 8:30 a.m. (CT), followed by the third round shortly after. Follow live stats via Golfstat.com here.