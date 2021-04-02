🏐 Jayhawks Sweep Red Wolves With Well-Rounded Performance

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball extended its win streak to six-consecutive matches, sweeping Arkansas State (25-12, 25-20, 25-16) Friday afternoon in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

Caroline Crawford followed up an impressive outing in her last match with another stellar performance. The freshman had 12 kills on 16 total attacks and added five blocks as well. Jenny Moser finished second in kills with eight.

In the first set, the Jayhawks (11-10, 7-9 Big 12) captured control early as they scored seven of the first eight points. The Red Wolves responded with two points but never got within five in the first set. Kansas never allowed Arkansas State any momentum and did not allow back-to-back points more than twice in the first set. Kansas would go on to win the first with a 25-12 score line.

Arkansas State (8-9, 8-8 Sun Belt) hung around in the second set. They got the first point of the set before both teams traded points. Neither team could get on a run and extend their lead past one until the Red Wolves jumped out to a 10-8 lead.

Kansas battled back with four-straight points to take the lead and force an Arkansas State timeout. Immediately out of the timeout Kansas scored two more points before the Red Wolves could put an end to the run. The Jayhawks kept pace with the Red Wolves for the remainder of the set and went on to win the second 25-20.

In what would prove to be the final set of the match, Kansas jumped out to a 3-0 lead off a kill from Rachel Langs, and two straight kills from freshman Karli Schmidt. The domination would continue as the closest margin ASU could cut it to was 9-7.

The Jayhawks refused to let the Red Wolves get anything going in the third set as they did not get back-to-back serves until the Jayhawks had a 10-point lead. The final point of the match came off an attack from Riley Foltz and the Jayhawks took set three 25-16.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts Arkansas State for its final match of the spring season at 1 p.m. in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena Saturday.