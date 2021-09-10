🏐 Jayhawks Sweep Shockers, 3-0

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball freshman Caroline Bien recorded a season-high 13 kills, while super-senior Jenny Mosser added 10 kills and sophomore Caroline Crawford nine as KU defeated Wichita State, 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-16) in the second round of the Kansas Invitational Saturday night at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

With the win Kansas improved to 4-3 on the season, while Wichita State suffered its first loss of 2021 and is 4-1.

“We got better as the night went on,” KU head coach Ray Bechard said. “We had good offensive balance and I thought we elevated our defensive game as the match went on. You’re going to win a lot of games if you do those type of things.”

The Kansas defense was staggering holding Wichita State to a .180 hitting percentage. Conversely, KU posted a .274 hitting percentage of its own. Standing out for the Jayhawks was the front line as Crawford and senior Rachel Langs as each had three blocks, while Mosser and fellow senior Anezka Szabo each posted two blocks for the match. Mosser also had four of KU’s six aces on the night, while sophomore Elisa McGhie once again paced KU with 30 assists.

Set one was close the entire time as the largest lead was held by the Jayhawks at 12-8. The set continued to be back and forth and Wichita State called a timeout trailing 23-21. KU then finished the set with Crawford and Szabo teaming for a block followed by a kill from Mosser seal the game 25-22.

Game two felt like a set of runs as KU trailed 10-7 and then went on a 12-1 run highlighted by a Bien ace and a trio of kills by Crawford giving the Jayhawks a 19-11 lead. KU kept the Shockers at arm’s length the remainder of the set ending with a 25-20 score. KU looked impressive with 19 kills and a .333 hitting percentage in the second set alone.

Kansas dominated the third and final set jumping out to an 8-1 lead on the back of three Mosser aces and three Bien kills. The Jayhawks continued their tremendous play taking a 21-11 lead after a powerful right-handed spike from Crawford. Kansas ended the match with a 25-16 third set victory.

Kansas will look for its third-straight win in its final match of the Kansas Invitational when it plays host to Kent State at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.