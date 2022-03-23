🎾 Jayhawks Sweep UMKC in Doubleheader

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Tennis improved to 10-0 at home and 11-6 overall after sweeping UMKC in a doubleheader, 4-0 and 5-0 at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Maria Titova and Carmen Roxana Manu opened doubles play off in the first match with a dominating 6-1 win on Court 1. Raphaelle Lacasse and Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez clinched the doubles point with 6-4 win on Court 2. Tiffany Lagarde and Julia Deming were unable to finish their battle on Court 3 with the score of 4-5.

Lacasse kept the momentum going for the Jayhawks in singles play, beating Tuana Tinaztepe 6-0, 6-0. Shortly after, Lagarde won 6-1, 6-0 on Court 4 against Anastassiya Timofeyeva. Manu then clinched the first match for Kansas, winning 6-1, 6-2.

In the second match, Kansas picked up right where it left off and continued its strong play.

Lacasse didn’t miss a beat and won her second singles match, giving Kansas an early 1-0 lead. Manu then won on Court 2 by the scores of 6-0, 6-2, and Titova won 6-1, 6-1 on Court 1.

Lagarde and Velasquez then both won simultaneously, giving the Jayhawks a 5-0 win and a doubleheader sweep. Deming was unable to finish her singles match on Court 6, with scores of 6-3, 4-0.

Up Next

The Jayhawks will travel to Dallas, TX to face off against No. 39 SMU on March 27th at 12:00pm CT.

Match #1 Results

Singles Results

#63 Titova (KU) vs Ball 6-3, 2-1 (DNF)

Manu (KU) def Xibilia 6-1, 6-2

Velasquez (KU) vs Baroja 6-4, 3-2 (DNF)

Lagarde (KU) def Timofeyeva 6-1, 6-0

Lacasse (KU) def Tinaztepe 6-0, 6-0

Deming (KU) vs Sharma 6-4, 1-0 (DNF)

Doubles Results

Manu / Titova (KU) def Xibilia / Timofeyeva 6-1

Lacasse / Velasquez (KU) def Ball / Kresovic 6-4

Lagarde / Deming (KU) def Sharm / Baroja 4-5 (DNF)

Match #2 Results

Singles Results

#63 Titova (KU) def Ball 6-1, 6-1

Manu (KU) def Baroja 6-0, 6-2

Velasquez (KU) def Timofeyeva 6-4, 6-2

Lagarde (KU) def Sharma 6-0, 6-3

Lacasse (KU) def Tinaztepe 6-0, 6-1

Deming (KU) vs Kresovic 6-3, 4-0