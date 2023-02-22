🏌️‍♂️Jayhawks Take 18th Place in The Prestige

LA QUINTA, Calif. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team fought hard all week at The Prestige at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West. The Jayhawks managed to finish tied for 18th place despite a loaded field and having play suspended Tuesday night and some of the players having to play 26-plus holes on Wednesday.

The Jayhawks started their spring season by shooting a 898 at a challenging course. No. 15 Pepperdine won the tournament by shooting a 844 (-8). They were followed by No. 3 Texas Tech (-2), No. 6 Stanford (+5), No. 42 TCU (+10), and No. 35 Northwestern (+14) to round out the top five.

The Jayhawks were led by redshirt junior Zach Sokolosky, who shot one-under the first day highlighted by five birdies and four bogeys. Sokolosky led the Jayhawks with a score of 220 (+7), which had him place for tied for 32nd individually.

“Zach had a solid event and David hung in there but we got little help from the other three and that hurt our team score,” said Coach Jamie Bermel.

Junior Davis Cooper had a solid week as-well, shooting a 225 (+12). Cooper shot a 75 each day of the tournament, with eight total birdies across the three days, including a stretch of three birdies in four holes on Wednesday afternoon. Junior Gunnar Broin shot a 226 (+13) for the weekend. The Minnesota native had five total birdies for the week.

Junior Sion Audrain finished tied for 88th, while fellow junior William Duquette finished tied for 90th.

Three Jayhawks played individually this week and had strong performances. Sophomore Frank Vucic shot a 217 (+1), which was good for sixth place. Freshman Will King shot a 221 (+5), which tied for 12th. Finally, junior Cecil Belisle shot a 226 (+10) that placed him tied for 26th

Up next, the Jayhawks play in the Johnnie-O at Sea Island hosted by Rutgers in St. Simons Island March 13-14