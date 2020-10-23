🏌️‍♀️ Jayhawks Take 6th at Cowgirl Classic

Stillwater, Oklahoma– Faced with wind gusts over 30 MPH the majority of the 54-hole tournament, the Kansas women’s golf team finished sixth at the Cowgirl Classic Friday afternoon.

No stranger to NCAA Championship competition, the Karsten Creek Golf Club proved difficult for the field of 51 golfers with just five total rounds shot under par.

Sophomore Lauren Heinlein paced Kansas with a top-25 finish, landing in a tie for 22nd after shooting the second-best final round on the team (76). Freshman Ellie Roth posted her highest team finish as the No. 2 Jayhawk in the clubhouse good enough for 30th place (+19).

Junior Aristelle Acuff shot the best final round for KU with a 75, as she ended the two-day event two shots behind classmate Sera Tadokoro. The duo came in at 33rd and 34th on the leaderboard with scores of 21- and 23-over-par, respectively. Sophomore Abby Glynn (+24) rounded out the quintet of Jayhawks in a tie for 35th place.

Kansas will use the remainder of the fall and winter to train in preparation for the spring season. Dates for the spring competition season will be announced at a later date.