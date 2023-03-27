🥎 Jayhawks Take a Quick Trip East to Kansas City

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team (17-12) heads east to take on the Kansas City Roos (5-24) for midweek action Tuesday, March 28 at 6 p.m. CT at the Urban Youth Academy.

In their first matchup against Kansas City on March 19, the Jayhawks scored three runs in the first inning and two in the fourth inning, thanks to a pair of home runs from senior outfielder Peyton Renzi and sophomore first baseman Olivia Bruno. Jayhawk sophomore righty Katie Brooks got the start in the circle and threw four scoreless innings and only allowed three hits. The Jayhawks won by a score of 8-0 in five innings.

Freshman outfielder Aynslee Linduff leads Kansas at .333, followed by senior center fielder Shayna Espy with .314. Junior Lyric Moore and Bruno have the most home runs for Kansas, each with five.

Junior lefty pithcer Kasey Hamilton has the most wins with six and strikeouts with 58. Freshman reliever Lizzy Ludwig has a team-leading 1.48 ERA in 33.0 innings pitched.

Following the Kansas City contest, Kansas will open Big 12 play at Baylor, March 31-Arpil 2.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Fans will be able to stream the game via Roos All-Access for free, with live stats available here.