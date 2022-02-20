🎾 Jayhawks Take Down No. 16 Old Dominion; Win 5th-Straight

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Tennis Team earned its fifth win in a row behind strong singles play performance to defeat No.16 Old Dominion 4-2 at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Jayhawks started the day by losing close battles in the doubles matches. Raphaelle Lacasse and Mariana Manyoma-Velaquez struck first, winning 6-4 on Court 3. But Sonia Smagina and Tiffany Lagarde fell 6-7 on Court 2, and Maria Titova and Malkia Ngounoue lost 6-7 on Court 1.

But the singles belonged to the Jayhawks, and they fought back. On Court 5, Manyoma-Velasquez tied the match 1-1 when she took down Sofia Johnson by scores of 6-3 and 6-4. Shortly after, Lagarde defeated Alesya Yakubovich 6-1, 6-3, giving Kansas the lead 2-1. Ngounoue kept it moving, winning 7-6, 6-3 against Tatsiana Sasnoukaya.

Old Dominion bounced back with Starodubsteva defeating Titova 6-4, 6-4, giving the visitors their first singles point for the day.

Lacasse clinched the win for Kansas winning 7-6, 7-5. Smagina was unable to finish her battle with the scores of 7-6, 4-5 when the Jayhawks clinched the win.

The Jayhawks have now won five straight, including wins against Arkansas, Nebraska, No. 16 Old Dominion and two against Wyoming.

Up Next

The Jayhawks will travel to Tempe, Arizona to face off against Arizona State on Sunday February 27th at 1:00 p.m. CT.

Singles Results

#47 Starodubsteva def. #66 Titova (KU) 6-4, 6-4

Ngounoue (KU) def. #53 Sasnouskaya 7-6, 6-3

Smagina (KU) vs. Viktorich 7-6, 4-5 (dnf)

Lacasse (KU) def. Alcaide 7-6, 7-5

Velasquez (KU) def. Johnson 6-3, 6-4

Lagarde (KU) def. Yakubovich 6-1, 6-3

Doubles Results

#3 Starodubsteva / Sasnouskaya def Ngounoue / Titova (KAN) 6-7

Viktorich / Johnson def Smagina / Lagarde (KAN) 6-7

Lacasse / Velasquez (KAN) vs Alcaide / Biran 6-4