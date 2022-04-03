🥎 Jayhawks Take Down Red Raiders in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Four home runs from four different Jayhawks contributed to Kansas’ 10-4 victory over Texas Tech on Sunday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field.

The Jayhawks are now 12-20 overall and 1-5 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech dropped to 19-16 overall and 2-4 in conference.

The Jayhawks were the first to strike on Sunday afternoon. In the top of the first, Ashlyn Anderson hit a solo home run to left field to give Kansas an early 1-0 lead. Savanna DesRochers then walked in her at-bat and Lyric Moore followed with a single to put two on.

Cheyenne Hornbuckle then stepped up to the plate and hit her first home run of the season with a three-run bomb to right field. DesRochers and Moore came home with her to give the Jayhawks a 4-0 lead in the first.

Texas Tech scored one in the bottom of the inning, but the Jayhawks answered back in the top of the second.

DesRochers hit a two-out double up the middle and Moore followed with a single, which brought in DesRochers and gave Kansas a 5-1 lead.

The Red Raiders fought back in the bottom of the fifth when they added three more runs and brought the game within one at 5-4. The Jayhawks had an answer for that too.

With Madison Hirsch on, Sara Roszak stepped up to the plate. Roszak got a hold of one and sent it over the fence for her first career home run. The two run bomb put the Jayhawks ahead by three at 7-4.

Kansas added to their lead in the top of the seventh. Olivia Bruno walked in her at-bat and then Angela Price came in to pinch run for her. Price then stole second and Hirsch walked in her at-bat. Peyton Renzi came up to bat and hit a three-run homer to solidify the Jayhawk lead at 10-4.

Peyton Renzi led the offense as she went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Moore also went 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Kasey Hamilton pitched all seven innings and earned her sixth win of the season.

Up Next

Kansas hosts Baylor next weekend in a three-game series. First pitch on Friday is set for 6 p.m. CT. All three games will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and a radio broadcast will be on the Jayhawk Sports Network.