🥎 Jayhawks Take Game One of NISC

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Kansas Softball defeated George Washington University, 4-3, in the first round of the National Invitational Softball Championship at TC Colorado Field in Fort Collins.

The Jayhawks now hold a 17-34 overall record and George Washington drops to 36-16.

Katie Brooks got the start in the circle for the Jayhawks and went on to throw her third complete game of the season. She gave up three runs on three hits.

It was a pitching matchup through the first three innings as both hurlers held their opponent scoreless until the fourth inning. The Jayhawks were the first to strike. Savanna DesRochers had a double in the top of the fourth. Shelby Gayre followed with a single to put the runners in the corners.

Angela Price stepped up to the plate and hit an RBI single to bring DesRochers home and give Kansas the lead.

In the top of the sixth, the Jayhawks added one more thanks to Price’s bat once again. Price hit an RBI single to bring Oliva Bruno home and put Kansas up 2-0.

In the top of the seventh, Bruno hit a two-run bomb and brought Shayna Espy home with her. The Jayhawks had a 4-0 advantage going into the bottom of the seventh.

George Washington was not going down without a fight as they added three in the bottom of the seventh off of a three-run home run, but it was not enough to take down the Jayhawks.

Price led the offense as she went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Espy was 2-for-4 with a run and Bruno was 1-for-3 with a two-RBI home run.

The Jayhawks will continue tournament play Sunday as they take on the No. 4 seeded Central Arkansas at 12 p.m. CT back at TC Colorado Field. The game will be broadcast on FloSoftball.