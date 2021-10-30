🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Take Large Lead into Final Round in Maui

MAUI, Hawai’i – The Kansas Jayhawks took a commanding lead at the Ka’anapali Collegiate Classic on Saturday during the second round, opening up a 16-shot lead over the field with 18 holes to play.

Coach Jamie Bermel’s team shot a 262 as a team on Saturday, which is a season-low and the Jayhawks are -38 through two rounds. Colorado is in second at -22, while Cal State Northridge (-20), Connecticut (-19), and Loyola Maryland (-15) round out the top five.

The Jayhawks have four golfers inside the Top 10 and all five in the lineup are inside the Top 20. Senior Harry Hillier and sophomore Davis Cooper are tied for fifth at nine-under par. Cooper shot a six-under 65, while Hillier fired a 66.

Senior Callum Bruce and sophomore Luke Kluver are tied for ninth at -8. Kluver shot a four-under 67 in the second round, while Bruce shot a 68.

Senior Ben Sigel had the low round of the day for Kansas with a seven-under 64. It’s also the low round of the season by a Jayhawk. He is tied for 16th at -4 overall. Hank Lierz, playing as an individual, shot a one-over 72 and is tied for 26th at -2.

“The guys played well today,” Bermel said. “The wind was fairly calm, and we got after it. I’m really proud of Ben Sigel. He didn’t have his best stuff yesterday, but today he played like a fifth-year senior. Davis Cooper had another solid round again today. He just kind of picked the golf course apart today.”

The coach continued: “Harry had another good round, and Luke was really steady. Not very often do we not use a three-under score as our dropped score. Callum Bruce shot three-under and we don’t use his score.”

Sigel had nine birdies on his card to just two bogeys. He had five birdies and no bogeys on the front nine of the course, though he began his round on No. 9. He birdied holes three, four, six, seven and eight at one point in his round.

Cooper also had nine birdies on his card and overcame a double bogey to shoot a 65. He double bogeyed No. 15, but responded with birdies at 16 and 18. Hillier had an eagle and five birdies on his card to shoot his 66. Kluver had six birdies in his round, while Bruce had three and an eagle. Lierz had three birdies.

The Jayhawks will look to close out their fourth-straight stroke play tournament with a win on Monday when the final round begins at 1 p.m., CT. Live scoring will be available through Golfstat here.

“I’m looking forward to the last round and to see if we can finish this off,” Bermel said. “The game plan is going to be the same – stay aggressive.”