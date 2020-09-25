🏌️‍♀️ Jayhawks Tee Off The 2020-21 Season At The Schooner Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan.– The Kansas women’s golf team opens up the 2020-21 season when the Jayhawks travel south to Norman, Oklahoma, for the Schooner Classic, September 27-28.

The tournament features two rounds and 36 holes on Sunday and a final round of 18 holes on Monday, all played at the par-70 Belmar Golf Club. The format differs from what the Jayhawks are accustomed to in that each team will play in a group of five rather than a threesome paired with other players from other schools.

“To say we are excited to compete this weekend is an understatement,” head coach Erin O’Neil said. “We are very grateful for the opportunity to play and to be a part of such a strong golf league like the Big 12 Conference. It has allowed us to still have three very solid tournaments for the fall despite the many challenges we are facing at the moment.”

Eleven teams make up the tournament field, including nine of the 10 schools from the Big 12 Conference: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech.

Freshmen Joy Mannix and Ellie Roth; sophomores Abby Glynn and Lauren Heinlein; and junior veteran Sera Tadokoro look to start the Jayhawks off on the right foot as they tee off from the 10th hole at 9 a.m., on Sunday to get things underway.

Mannix and Roth will make their collegiate debuts as highly touted newcomers to the squad. Roth is a five-time Texas Junior Golf Champion and was ranked 18th overall in the Class of 2020 on Junior Golf Scoreboard. Mannix was named the Queensland Female Junior Golfer of the Year and was the Ehime State Women’s Open Amateur Champion.

Glynn and Heinlein enter the weekend with a combined 17 tournaments under their belts, while Tadokoro highlights as the Jayhawks’ top returner. Tadokoro posted four top-10 finishes a year ago, including a victory at the Louisville Cardinal Cup (Oct. 18-20, 2019).

“The goal for the weekend is to trust in our preparation, to be adaptable to whatever situation we may find ourselves in, to give our absolute best for every shot and to soak up the tournament atmosphere,” O’Neil said. “If we do those things, we will have a solid finish.”

Fans can follow the action on the Kansas women’s golf social accounts, as well as on SoonerSports.TV (Pay-Per-View).