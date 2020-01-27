Jayhawks Thrive on ESPN's Big Monday

Since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996-97, Kansas is 69-18 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (40-1 at home and 29-17 on the road), including 50-12 under head coach Bill Self (29-0 at home and 21-12 on the road). Additionally, KU has won 33-consecutive Big Monday games in Allen Fieldhouse. Overall, KU has won its last 14 ESPN Big Monday contests.

The Oklahoma State contest will be the lone Big Monday contest the Jayhawks will play on the road this season. KU will welcome Texas (2/3), Iowa State (2/17) and Oklahoma State (2/24) to Lawrence for its remaining three Big Monday games.