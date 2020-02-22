Jayhawks Tidbits Against The Top-10

Kansas has an impressive track record against AP top-10 squads, especially over the last 10 years.

Over the last 10 seasons (since 2011), Kansas has played in 35 games in which both squads were ranked in the AP top-10. Only one other team in NCAA DI (Duke – 40) has played in more top-10 tilts in that span.

KU is 24-11 in those 35 top-10 match-ups over the last 10 years. Its 68.5% win percentage in those outings is the best in the NCAA among teams who have seen 15 or more of such games.

The Jayhawks have won 21 of their last 25 regular-season games against AP top-10 teams.

Incredibly, KU has won nine of its last 10 true road games against AP top-10 teams. The Jayhawks are 11-6 under Bill Self versus top-10 squads on the road.

Under Bill Self, KU is 41-22 against top-10 opponents overall. That includes an 19-7 mark against top-10 foes since 2013-14.