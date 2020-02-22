Jayhawks Tidbits Against The Top-10
Kansas has an impressive track record against AP top-10 squads, especially over the last 10 years.
- Over the last 10 seasons (since 2011), Kansas has played in 35 games in which both squads were ranked in the AP top-10. Only one other team in NCAA DI (Duke – 40) has played in more top-10 tilts in that span.
- KU is 24-11 in those 35 top-10 match-ups over the last 10 years. Its 68.5% win percentage in those outings is the best in the NCAA among teams who have seen 15 or more of such games.
- The Jayhawks have won 21 of their last 25 regular-season games against AP top-10 teams.
- Incredibly, KU has won nine of its last 10 true road games against AP top-10 teams. The Jayhawks are 11-6 under Bill Self versus top-10 squads on the road.
- Under Bill Self, KU is 41-22 against top-10 opponents overall. That includes an 19-7 mark against top-10 foes since 2013-14.
|Best Records in games with both teams ranked in the AP top-10 (since 2011)
|Date
|W-L
|Win%
|1.
|Kansas
|24-11
|.685
|2.
|Villanova
|10-5
|.667
|3.
|Duke
|24-16
|.600
|4.
|Ohio State
|10-7
|.588
|5.
|Kentucky
|15-11
|.577
|*Minimum of 15 games played