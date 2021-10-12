🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Tie No. 1 Oklahoma, West Virginia at Match Play

HOCKLEY, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks picked up a pair of ties Tuesday during the second day of the Big 12 Match Play Tournament at Houston Oaks Golf Course.

Kansas tied the No. 1 ranked team in the country, Oklahoma, in the morning, 3-3. The Jayhawks then split with West Virginia 3-3 in the afternoon.

Through three matches, Kansas is 0-1-2 after a close loss to Texas Tech on the opening day Monday. The Jayhawks will finish off pool play Wednesday morning against Kansas State, before playing one final match against a team from the opposing pool.

In Tuesday’s morning match, the Jayhawks went toe-to-toe with the top-ranked Sooners. Ben Sigel and Callum Bruce, both winners in Monday’s opening match, won with holes to spare. Bruce won 3&2 over Drew Goodman to notch a point for the Jayhawks. Sigel topped Jaxon Dowell 2&1.

Trailing 3-2 with just one match still on the course, Harry Hillier found himself tied with Ben Lorenz through 15 holes. He won the 16th and then halved 17. On 18, Hillier chipped in to halve the hole and secure a 1UP win and a 3-3 tie for the Jayhawks.

“It was a great match this morning with Oklahoma,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “Harry made a big shot on the last hole. It was fun to watch.”

In the afternoon, Sigel won yet again to move to 3-0 on the week. Sigel beat Kurtis Grant of West Virginia, 2&1. Not only is Sigel 3-0 on the week, but he has trailed for just one hole in three matches and has yet to play a full 18 holes in a match.

Sigel was joined as a winner in the afternoon by Luke Kluver, who picked up a 2&1 win over Max Green. Freshman Wolfgang Glawe, who made his season debut in the third match against West Virginia, earned a victory in his first college action. Glawe beat Olivier Menard 1UP and led for the final eight holes of the match.

“This afternoon, we came out a little flat and got down early to West Virginia,” Bermel said. “I think we were down in four or five matches, and battled back for a tie. We have Kansas State in the morning, and I am certain they will be ready to play, and we need to play well because if we win, we will be playing for fifth place, and if we lose, we will drop all the way down to the ninth-place match.”

Live scoring for the Kansas State match and the afternoon match are available through Golfstat here.