🏐 Jayhawks to Battle Cyclones on Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Jayhawks (12-4, 2-2 Big 12) are back on the road again this week for one match. Kansas will battle the Iowa State Cyclones (9-7, 1-2 Big 12) on Friday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Series History

Iowa State leads Kansas in the all-time series 53-46-1. In the last 10 meetings, the Jayhawks are 4-6 against the ISU and the teams split the matchups for the previous two seasons. During the 2021-22 season, Kansas played ISU at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, where the teams split the weekend 1-1. The Jayhawk duo of super-senior Jenny Mosser and freshman Caroline Bien each recorded 15 kills to lead Kansas. Ray Bechard, who is currently in his 25th season as the head coach of the Jayhawks, has a career record of 26-22 against the Cyclones.

“Iowa State is a quality program that always competes well at home, and they are not going to beat themselves, so we will have to be very disciplined and execute at a good level. As with any Big 12 opponent, we have such parity in our league this year that you have to be ready each and every night out.” Coach Ray Bechard.

Kansas Notes

The Jayhawks are back on the road after a home five-setter as they fell to No. 13 Baylor last weekend. Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady and sophomore London Davis paced Kansas with 15 kills apiece. Ayah Elnady leads the Jayhawks in kills with 167, while sophomore Caroline Bien is close behind with 158. Super-senior Rachel Langs is third on the team with 90 kills.

Bien has tallied double-digit kills in 10-of-16 matches during the 2022 campaign, and sophomore Camryn Turner is currently sitting at 542 assists on the season. On the defensive side, graduate transfer Lauren Dooley is leading the Jayhawk defense with 66 total blocks, averaging 1.14 blocks per set. Kansas is currently leading the Big 12 for opponent hitting percentage (.171) and blocks (2.84 per set).

The Jayhawks have won all nine road matches they have played in this season.

Up Next

Kansas will return to Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to take on the TCU Horned Frogs at 6:30 p.m. CT. Not long after, the Jayhawks will play the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, Oct. 15, at HFVA with the match beginning at 1 p.m. CT. Both matches will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.