🏀 Jayhawks to be Recognized April 23 by Kansas City Current

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 2023 WNIT Champion Kansas Jayhawks have been invited to be guests of the Kansas City Current on Sunday, April 23, at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Current, who compete in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), will face the Orlando Pride that day beginning at 4 p.m. CT. Jayhawk fans can get tickets to cheer on the WNIT Champions and the Current at this link.

Kansas won the 2023 WNIT Championship with a 66-59 victory over Columbia on April 1 at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks also defeated Western Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas and Washington on its path to the tournament crown, and KU finished 25-11 on the year for its most wins in a season since 1996-97. Kansas also set a new single-season school record with 19 victories at Allen Fieldhouse during the 2022-23 season, including the WNIT Championship game, which was played in front of a crowd of 11,701 fans.

The Jayhawks will be involved in pregame festivities at Children’s Mercy Park and be recognized on the field at halftime of the match.

The KC Current are in the club’s third year after being founded in 2020. The Current have two former Kansas Soccer players on the 2023 roster in Rylan Childers and Addisyn Merrick. Childers, who played at KU from 2020-22, was the No. 42 overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft, while Merrick (2016-19) was the No. 28 pick by the North Carolina Courage in 2020, and acquired by Kansas City in a trade midway through the 2022 season.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting KUAthletics.com or calling 800-34-HAWKS.