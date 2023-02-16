👟 Jayhawks to Close Out Indoor Regular Season at Arkansas Qualifier Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field will close out the regular season portion of its indoor schedule on Friday, Feb. 17, as the Jayhawks compete at the Arkansas Qualifier in Fayetteville, Ark.

Friday’s Arkansas Qualifier begins with the field events at 12:30 p.m., followed by track events at 2 p.m. Kansas will be represented by 14 individuals competing across five events.

The Arkansas Qualifier is Kansas’ ninth meet of the indoor season. The Jayhawks get into postseason competition with the Big 12 Indoor Championships Feb. 24-25 in Lubbock, Texas and the NCAA Indoor Championships March 10-11 in Albuquerque, N.M.

KU looks to finish the season strong in what has been a successful indoor season to date. Entering Friday’s meet, five Jayhawks rank in the top-20 of their respective event, including Rylee Anderson’s No. 2 ranking in the high jump at 1.90m (6-2.75 ft.). Sophomore Clayton Simms ranks seventh in the men’s pole vault at 5.62m (18-5.25 ft.), while sophomore Devin Loudermilk stands at seventh in high jump at 2.21m (7-3 ft.).

Kansas also has nine individuals that rank in the top-five of the Big 12 Conference entering the weekend.

The 2023 indoor season has also been one for the record books as three Jayhawks have broken school records this season, including Anderson (women’s high jump 1.90m (6-2.75 ft.)), senior Gabrielle Gibson (women’s 60-meter hurdles, 8.21) and sophomore Alexander Jung (men’s heptathlon, 5,637 points).

Following Friday’s Arkansas Qualifier, the Jayhawks will travel to Lubbock, Texas for the 2023 Big 12 Indoor Championship. For more information on the Big 12 Indoor Championship, click here.