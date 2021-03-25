🏌️‍♀️ Jayhawks to Compete at Clemson Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s golf team will play its second spring tournament at the Clemson Invitational, March 26-28, at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, S.C.

With the potential for bad weather, the event format has changed and will consist of 27 holes on March 26, 18 holes on March 27 and nine holes on March 28. The Reserve at Lake Keowee measures 6,471 yards with a par 72. Kansas is one of 18 teams in the field along with Augusta, Clemson (host), Furman, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Kent State, Maryland, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Old Dominion, Ohio State, Purdue, UNC Wilmington, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Kansas will send five golfers with juniors Sera Tadokoro and Aristelle Acuff, sophomores Lauren Heinlein (photo above) and Abby Glynn and freshman Hanna Hawks.

Tadokoro has been Kansas’ top finisher in three of KU’s last four events, including 36th-place at the Briar’s Creek Invitational, March 15-16, at Johns Island, S.C. Heinlein and Glynn have competed in all four events for KU in 2020-21, while Acuff will be in her third and Hawks in her second.

Live stats of the Clemson Invitational will be available via www.Golfstat.com.