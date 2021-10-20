🎾 Jayhawks to Compete at ITA Regional Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Tennis returns to competition this weekend, heading north to Iowa City, Iowa, to compete at the ITA Regional Championship, which begins on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The ITA Regional Championships feature some of the top men’s and women’s players from across the country, with over 8,000 student-athletes from NCAA I, II, III, NAIA, Junior and Community Colleges competing across 85 ITA regional sites around the country. The Jayhawks are headed to compete at the Central Regional Championship, hosted by Iowa.

Kansas will send six players to Iowa, with each player competing in singles and doubles action. The doubles teams will be Maria Titova / Malkia Ngounoue, Tiffany Lagarde / Sonia Smagina and Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez / Julia Deming. Play begins on Thursday in Iowa City and concludes on Monday, Oct. 25.

Following the tournament, the Jayhawks have just one competition left in the fall season. They will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the Big 12 Invitational on Nov. 5-7 before taking a break until January, when they return to action for the recently-announced spring portion of the schedule.