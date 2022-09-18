⛳ Jayhawks to Compete at the “Mo” Morial Invitational in Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s golf team continues the 2022-23 season at 20th “Mo” Morial Invitational, Sept. 20-21, at the Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas. This will be the first time KU has been back to the event since 2006.

In a 14-team field, the 54-hole tournament will consist of a 36-holes played on Sept 20, at 8:30 a.m. CT. The Jayhawks will conclude the tournament with an 18-hole shotgun start on Sept 21, at 8:30 a.m. CT. Designed by Jack Nicklaus, the Traditions Club Golf Course has a par 72 and measures 6,406 yards.

Kansas will travel six student-athletes for the “Mo” Morial Invitational with super-senior Esme Hamiliton, sophomore Jordan Rothman, Johanna Ebner and Lauren Clark, and super-senior Abby Glynn.

Hamiliton and Rothman are coming off top-10 finishes at the Dick McGuire Invitational in Albuquerque Sept. 12-13, where the duo tied for nine with a 1-under 215. Ebner joined the KU team last January and competed in all six events in the spring. Clark enters her first season at KU after transferring from LSU. The KU team captain, Glynn has competed in 23 tournaments while at Kansas and has posted two top 10 finishes for her career.

Joining Kansas at the “Mo” Morial Invitational are host Texas A&M, Charlotte, Florida, Houston, Kansas State, Miami, North Texas, SMU, Texas, Texas State, Texas Tech, UTSA and UNC.

Live scoring for the “Mo” Morial Invitational will be via Goltstat.com and can be found here.