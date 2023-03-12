🏀 Jayhawks to Compete in 2023 Postseason WNIT

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks have been announced as one of 64 teams who will compete in the 2023 Postseason WNIT. The tournament field, which features 32 automatic qualifiers and 32 at-large selections, was announced Sunday night.

First round matchups for the 2023 WNIT will be announced on Monday.

Kansas earns the automatic qualification from the Big 12 Conference and will be joined in the field by Kansas State and Texas Tech. This will be the sixth time that KU competes in the WNIT and first since 2011, when the Jayhawks defeated Wichita State before falling to Duquesne in the second round. In 2009, the Jayhawks won four games in the WNIT and advanced to the championship game, which was hosted in front of a Kansas and Big 12 Conference record-setting crowd of 16,113 fans at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas is 19-11 on the season and finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 9-9 league record. The Jayhawks ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak with victories over Oklahoma State, No. 23 Iowa State and TCU, before falling to the Horned Frogs 57-52 in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Thursday night at Municipal Auditorium.

The Jayhawks are 9-5 all-time in the WNIT.